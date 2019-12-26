Newyear Ntuli seeks legal advice over sexual misconduct claims at Post Office
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appointed Newyear Ntuli administrator for the Usaasa but decided to reverse that appointment when EWN made inquiries about the allegations levelled against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Post Office executive Newyear Ntuli on Thursday said he was seeking legal advice on the allegations of sexual misconduct made by Post Office staff that led to his new appointment to the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (Usaasa) being withdrawn.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appointed Ntuli administrator for the Usaasa but decided to reverse that appointment when Eyewitness News made inquiries about the allegations levelled against him.
• Minister says she wasn't aware of Ntuli sexual misconduct claims
Ntuli maintained that he resigned from the Post Office and that he wasn't dismissed. But, he would not be drawn to comment on the allegations against him.
He left the Post Office about four years ago. But the announcement by Ndabeni-Abrahams that she had appointed him administrator of Usaasa triggered shock at the Post Office, where his former colleagues said he was accused of sexual harassment.
Ntuli said while he accepted the minister’s decision to reverse his appointment, he was not dismissed from the Post Office but had resigned. He was expected to assume the position on 1 January 2020, but the minister said due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against him she deemed it necessary to withdraw the appointment.
