Minister says she wasn't aware of Ntuli sex claims at time of Usaasa appointment
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has now reversed her appointment of Newyear Ntuli as Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (Usaasa) administrator following an Eyewitness News investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him when he was employed at the South African Post Office (Sapo).
Ntuli left the Post Office four years ago after several junior staff accused him of groping, spanking and offering jobs for sex but Ndabeni-Abrahams said that Post Office records did not reflect this.
The minister claimed she was not aware of the allegations as Ntuli’s record only showed that he resigned and the allegations were not in the public domain.
Current and former Post Office staff told EWN that they are shocked that Ntuli, who left the SOE following well-known allegations of sexual misconduct, had been appointed to Usaasa.
The Post Office declined to provide details surrounding Ntuli’s departure, saying only that he was no longer employed there.
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said that she was not aware of the allegations when she appointed Ntuli as they were not public.
But she said that due to the seriousness of the claims, she deemed it necessary to withdraw Ntuli’s appointment.
The minister undertook to conduct thorough employee vetting following Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder but the department hasn't outlined how it missed this case or what it would do to tighten its processes going forward.
