JMPD warns motorists to be cautious after section of M1 South bridge collapses

The side of the road was, however, cordoned-off so that repairs could be done.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday warned motorists travelling on the M1 south to approach with caution after a pavement structure dislodged on that road.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that after receiving complaints that a part of the embankment on the M1 on-ramp had dislodged, Joburg Roads Agency staff assessed the scene and decided the road would remain open for use.

“We want to warn and urge motorists to proceed with caution when travelling under that bridge. Traffic is flowing and JMPD officers will continue to patrol that area,” Fihla said.