JMPD warns motorists to be cautious after section of M1 South bridge collapses
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday warned motorists travelling on the M1 south to approach with caution after a pavement structure dislodged on that road.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that after receiving complaints that a part of the embankment on the M1 on-ramp had dislodged, Joburg Roads Agency staff assessed the scene and decided the road would remain open for use.
The side of the road was, however, cordoned-off so that repairs could be done.
“We want to warn and urge motorists to proceed with caution when travelling under that bridge. Traffic is flowing and JMPD officers will continue to patrol that area,” Fihla said.
Booysens road & M1 under the bridge is temporarily closed due to sand that has seeped onto the road which is a safety hazard for motorists. @MyJRA staff are present removing the sand. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes @JoburgMPD freeway officers on scene #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/bm6ono0sRY— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) December 26, 2019
