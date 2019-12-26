Gauteng hospitals deliver 390 babies on Christmas Day

The 183 girls and 207 boys, including one set of twins, were delivered at hospitals and healthcare centres around the province.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department said on Thursday 390 babies were born in the province on Christmas Day.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku met newborns and their moms at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg.

Fifty babies were delivered at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where the set of twins was born. At Tembisa Hospital 42 new babies made their arrival.

Masuku commended health workers.

“The citizens will realise that yes we do have challenges but there are people who are behind the health system who are making it work every day,” he said.

The bulk of the babies 199 were born at regional and district hospitals while 29 were delivered at community healthcare centres across Gauteng.