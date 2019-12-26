Father, daughter (3) burnt to death in Ekurhuleni shack fire
The charred remains of the deceased were discovered under the debris of the shack by paramedics.
JOHANNESBURG - A man in his 40s and his three-year-old daughter were killed in a fire he is suspected of deliberately setting at the Ramaphosa informal settlement in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday morning.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said two other children - aged five and seven - managed to escape before the shack was set on fire and screamed for help from neighbours.
Apparently, upon the neighbours’ intervention, the father locked himself and the three-year-old toddler behind the door and set the shack alight. It was alleged that the mother was not home at the time of the incident.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said: “Our crews took over from members of the public who were trying to dowse the fire and managed to extinguish it. From the information that we received, there were still people trapped inside the shack and we did a search and rescue, and found two charred bodies of the father and his daughter.”
