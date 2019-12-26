Family angered as no arrests made 3 months after Nwabisa Mthumeni's murder

Nwabisa Mthumeni was abducted and killed on 6 September this year.

CAPE TOWN - It is a bleak festive period for a Khayelitsha family as there have not yet been any breakthroughs in the investigation into the murder of their loved one.

Nwabisa Mthumeni was abducted and killed on 6 September this year.

But since then, no arrests have been made yet and this has angered her family.

Mthumeni and her boyfriend were attacked in their home in Site C more than three months ago.

Their attackers shot her partner in their shack before they abducted the 31-year-old woman.

Her boyfriend survived the ordeal but Mthumeni was not as lucky.

She was found at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve with gunshot wounds.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Months later and her family said they were angry that there has yet to be any progress into the murder investigation.

Here cousin Ziyanda Bhesi said they wanted answers.

"We just want to move on as it is affecting the family."