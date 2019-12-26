Family angered as no arrests made 3 months after Nwabisa Mthumeni's murder
Nwabisa Mthumeni was abducted and killed on 6 September this year.
CAPE TOWN - It is a bleak festive period for a Khayelitsha family as there have not yet been any breakthroughs in the investigation into the murder of their loved one.
Nwabisa Mthumeni was abducted and killed on 6 September this year.
But since then, no arrests have been made yet and this has angered her family.
Mthumeni and her boyfriend were attacked in their home in Site C more than three months ago.
Their attackers shot her partner in their shack before they abducted the 31-year-old woman.
Her boyfriend survived the ordeal but Mthumeni was not as lucky.
She was found at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve with gunshot wounds.
The woman was rushed to hospital where she later died.
Months later and her family said they were angry that there has yet to be any progress into the murder investigation.
Here cousin Ziyanda Bhesi said they wanted answers.
"We just want to move on as it is affecting the family."
More in Local
-
Delft family wants closure a year after Linathi Titshala's disappearance
-
City Power: Crews working around clock to restore electricity in Joburg south
-
Minister says she wasn't aware of Ntuli sex claims at time of Usaasa appointment
-
JRA to assess M1 South bridge after part of it collapses
-
Illegal initiation school owner arrested after initiate's death
-
Minister reverses Newyear Ntuli's Usaasa appointment over sex misconduct claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.