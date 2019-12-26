Delft family wants closure a year after Linathi Titshala's disappearance

Her grandmother Nabantu Matanzima said she constantly worried about the safety of her other grandchildren because no one knows what happened to Linathi.

CAPE TOWN - A Delft family said that it wanted closure more than a year after their 9-year-old daughter went missing.

Linathi Titshala disappeared on 16 December 2018 just after she had celebrated her birthday.

She was last seen walking from her grandmother's home to her mom's house in Cork Tree Street, situated three doors apart.

Police and community members searched for weeks in the hopes of finding the little girl but found no clues as to what could've happened to her.

Her grandmother Nabantu Matanzima said she constantly worried about the safety of her other grandchildren because no one knows what happened to Linathi.

"The other grandchild plays inside because I'm scared. If the child is sent to the shop and she takes too long, I get anxious as we haven't found Linathi."