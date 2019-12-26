City Power: Crews working around clock to restore electricity in Joburg south

Residents have been without power since Tuesday after the Cleveland sub-station was damaged by a fire.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said that it was working around the clock to restore power in the east of Johannesburg.

Affected areas include Cleveland, Malvern, Denver, Heriotdale and Benrose.

City Power's Isaac Mangena: "Our team is investigating and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire to the infrastructure and also the cost of the repairs - the cost of one transformer is estimated to be between R12m and R16m."