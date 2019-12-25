WC welcomes 42 Christmas Day babies

Health officials said that 23 boys and 19 girls were born so far on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Forty-two babies have been born at public health facilities in the Western Cape on Christmas Day.

Health officials said that 23 boys and 19 girls were born so far on Wednesday.

Yonela Malgas gave birth to the Western Cape's first Christmas baby after midnight.

Her daughter was born at 00:09am at Tygerberg Hospital.

She weighs 3kg and is 49cm in length.

The second baby - also a little girl - was born at the Vanguard Community Health Centre a minute later.

The first boy to be born in the province on Christmas Day was to Ireen de Villiers at Paarl Hospital.

Provincial health officials said that the maternity wards at Tygerberg Hospital and the Khayelitsha District Hospital were the busiest since midnight, with five births at each of these facilities.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo congratulated all the new moms who've received their most special Christmas presents today.