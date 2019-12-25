WC fire season: Firefighters battle blazes across province
Crews battled and contained wildfires in Greyton in the Overberg and in Great Brak River in the southern cape.
CAPE TOWN – With the fire season in full swing, firefighters in the Western Cape had their hands full over the past few weeks.
In Cape Town, several people lost their lives in shack fires. Over the weekend, four people died in separate fires in Khayelitsha and Philippi.
While on Monday, three Masiphumelele residents lost their lives when a blaze gutted numerous shacks.
The City of Cape Town’s Jermaine Carelse said: “The festive season comes with the territory weather; summer conditions that are hot and dry which give rise to more fires and those are mostly vegetation fires. Fires at informal settlements are also a concern to us and we as the city’s Fire and Rescue Service are working with disaster management through our fire awareness campaigns.”
