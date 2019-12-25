Two women shot and killed in Ravensmead

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed two women have been gunned down in Ravensmead.

The victims were shot and killed in Eureka Estate earlier on Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear at this stage and formed part of the police's investigation.

The police's Andre Traut said officers were combing the area.

"The circumstances around the death of two females, aged 54 and 56, are under investigation after they were shot and killed in Eureka Estate in Ravensmead this morning at about 9.40am by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested."

Lavender Hill is another gang-infested area in the Mother City that has been rocked by ongoing gun battles.

Last Saturday, 5-year-old Valentino Grootetjie was killed when gunmen opened fire in the area.

The child died after he was caught in the crossfire.

The police's anti-gang unit has since arrested two men in connection with the shooting.