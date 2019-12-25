Suspects taken in for questioning after weapons heist at Pretoria base

The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday 11 suspects were identified and under a high-level investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has confirmed that a few suspects have been taken in for questioning following the theft of weapons at the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) Lyttelton Tek Base in Pretoria.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) spokesperson on defence, Kobus Marais, said in a statement on Tuesday that 19 R4 automatic rifles were stolen by robbers at the base on Monday.

Mapisa-Nqakula condemned the theft in a statement on Tuesday, saying the crime was committed “by unpatriotic and self-serving thugs”. The minister indicated that 11 suspects were identified and under a high-level investigation.

She also said she was in constant consultations with the chief of the SANDF on the matter.



“The minister is confident that the current investigations will yield the required results and that all perpetrators, albeit any member(s) of the SANDF and or civilian(s), will be subjected to all applicable criminal laws of the Republic of South Africa,” spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said through the statement.

“In expediting and supporting the investigations, the minister has instructed the chief of the SANDF to cancel all vacation leave for members of the Military Command Council including the relevant Command Structures at all levels to ensure that all key infrastructure of the SANDF throughout the country are secured and to give assurance that the citizens are and feel safe,” Dlamini added.

The DA said that this incident and similar thefts of weapons at the military base outside Cape Town exposed the deterioration of the defence capabilities under Mapisa-Nqakula.

Dlamini said the minister was being briefed constantly on all developments relating to the matter.

“Minister Mapisa-Nqakula wants to assure the citizens of the country that the outcomes of the investigations will be communicated once completed,” he said.