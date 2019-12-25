Powerball Results: Tuesday, 24 December 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 14, 18, 29, 41, 46 PB: 6

PowerBall Plus results: 4, 21, 22, 42, 50 PB: 7

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.