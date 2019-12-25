-
Plans to repair N2 on KZN's South Coast under way, says MEC
This after community members complained that thousands of motorists were at risk as a sinkhole was beginning to form.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Bhekuyise Ntuli said that plans to repair the N2 road on the province's South Coast were under way.
This after community members complained that thousands of motorists were at risk as a sinkhole was beginning to form.
Locals also lashed out at the provincial roads agency, claiming that shoddy repair work last year was a waste of taxpayers' money.
The MEC said that a technical had been dispatched to the N2 between Umkomaas and Mkebaba in Durban.
"As they assess, they are going to give me a report and that report will guide me on what decision to make."
Ntuli also encouraged commuters to obey the rules of the road as the festive season traffic intensified.
"We are encouraging people to drive safely, obey the rules of the road but we are also encouraging them not to drink and drive because those things are contributing to the carnage that's taking place on our roads."
Since the start of the festive season in the province, more 1,800 people were charged with speeding, 750 were arrested for drinking and driving and over 2,000 cars were taken off the road after failing roadworthy tests.
