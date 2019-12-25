ORTIA security campaign nets 30 people so far
The operation, which started at the beginning of this month, included random stop and searches of passengers, crew and staff.
JOHANNESBURG - OR Tambo International Airport said that 30 people had been arrested since the start of their peak season safety and security campaign.
The airport said the security processes aim to curb criminal activity on the premises and among employees.
This comes after 10 security guards were fired after they were found in possession of stolen alcohol and other beverages last week.
The airport's Samukelo Khambule: "Some of the arrested people included some of the contracted staff that work at the airport. We have a few touters and people that are loitering at the airport and who have also been removed from the airport precinct. This operation is working out very well for the aiprort."
