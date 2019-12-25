Motsoaledi: It would be irresponsible to renew Gupta family's passports

The minister has confirmed that some members of the family have applied to renew their passports despite fleeing the country three years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that it would be irresponsible of him to renew the Gupta family's passports while they were still on the run from the South African government.

His colleague, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, wants them extradited from Dubai in order to face corruption charges here.

They're facing allegations of corruption for allegedly using their relationship with President Jacob Zuma to siphon billions from the state.

Motsoaledi said that the matter was receiving attention.

"I don't think the Department of Home Affairs is in any position to process such applications because there are too many things still hanging around the family. As you are aware, two ministers left here two weeks ago to go to the United Arab Emirates to negotiate them being repatriated to South Africa."

GUPTA SANCTIONS

The US Treasury Department, earlier this year, announced that it had sanctioned Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta and Salim Essa for their alleged involvement in corruption in South Africa.

This followed executive order issued in the United States.

They were cited for over payments on government contracts, bribery, and other corruption claims to fund political contributions and influence government actions.

The US said the sanctions demonstrated the country's unwavering commitment to supporting the rule of law and accountability in South Africa.

The US government has also prohibited members of the Gupta family and associates from travelling to the US.

Additional reporting by Eyewitness News.