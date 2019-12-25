Minister reverses Newyear Ntuli's Usaasa appointment over sex misconduct claims

Current and former Post Office staffers told Eyewitness News that they reported Ntuli for groping and spanking women, promising them jobs if they slept with him, or gave away their jobs if they didn’t to those who supposedly did.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has withdrawn the appointment of Newyear Ntuli as administrator of the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (Usaasa) following inquiries by Eyewitness News on allegations of sexual misconduct.

Current and former Post Office staff told EWN that they were shocked that Ntuli, who left the SOE following allegations of sexual misconduct, had been appointed by Ndabeni-Abrahams.

But the minister said she wasn't aware of the allegations and Ntuli’s departure was recorded as a resignation even though both Usaasa and the Post Office fell under her department.

The minister announced last week that she was remodeling the Sita and Usaasa boards and that she had appointed Ntuli to head Usaasa and Luvuyo Keyise to head Sita after the two bodies were put under administration and the terms of their boards expired.

But her appointment of Ntuli was met with shock at the Post Office.

Current and former staffers told Eyewitness News that they reported Ntuli for groping and spanking women, promising them jobs if they slept with him, or gave away their jobs if they didn’t to those who supposedly did.

The victims and their colleagues – some of them male - said they are shocked because they expected the department to know about Ntuli’s case and they are surprised that after Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder and the minister’s undertaking to do background checks, the department appointed Ntuli.

Ndabeni-Abrahams' spokesperson Nthabeleng Mokitimi said that she wasn't aware of the allegations, even though the two entities reported to the minister.

She said that Ntuli’s departure from the Post Office is recorded as a resignation with no other details.