Mabuza: Christmas should represent new season of hope for S. Africans

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza says 2019 has been a tough year for the country as the economy continued to strain leading to job losses. But, South Africans had much to celebrate as much as we should reflect on the state of our public affairs.



Mabuza, in his Christmas message on Tuesday, said Christmas should represent a new season of hope for a different tomorrow.

“We have experienced certain inconveniences visited upon us by less than predictable energy supply, causing power outages in our homes and areas of work. This has led to an unfortunate disruption of our daily lives. We commit to change this situation for the better,” Mabuza said.

The deputy president reflected on the natural disasters this year, such as the severe drought in some provinces that affected agricultural production, which had an impact on food security and jobs in the sector.

“In a similar vein, there are many South Africans who lost their homes and belongings due to floods,” he said.

Mabuza said these natural disasters were testament to changing climatic conditions, saying government would continue to ensure that the impact of these changes is mitigated.

PRIDE AND NATIONHOOD

This year was also a year of major successes that brought a sense of pride and nationhood, Mabuza said.

“In May this year, we successfully held our national general elections marking 25 years of freedom. We went out united to vote in our millions, and peacefully exercised our democratic right to elect parties of our choice that would represent us in Parliament and Provincial Legislatures. Through that act of unity, we once again demonstrated the maturity of our democracy,” he said.

On the socio-cultural front, Mabuza reflected on the successes of the Soweto Gospel Choir winning the Grammy for the Best World Music Album, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi winning the Miss Universe title, and the Springboks bringing the Webb Ellis Cup home, among other achievements.

“Just as we celebrate these human achievements, in the same breath, we are mindful of the blight of racism, tribalism, violence against women, xenophobia, and homophobia that continues to befall our nation,” Mabuza said.

He said these social ills were in conflict with our values as South Africans.

“That is why we must join hands to isolate from society all those who perpetrate these acts of violence and abuse against women, children, older persons and all the vulnerable amongst us,” he said.

Mabuza said as South Africans, Christmas should represent a new season of hope for a different tomorrow.

“Therefore, during this time we must commit to a different path of a South Africa we aspire for ourselves and for future generations. A South Africa where poverty and unemployment will not be a defining feature of our nation.

“In this regard, government will continue to prioritise youth and women who are the majority in our society, and who in the main are unemployed. We shall continue to weave our responses differently and ensure that the path we are on, is taking us towards shared growth, shared prosperity, human dignity and development,” he said.