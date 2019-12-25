Gauteng hospital welcomes 6 babies - all boys - on Christmas Day
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku was at Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg on Christmas morning and met the newborn babies and their moms.
BOKSBURG - Six babies, all boys, were delivered at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg since 12 midnight.
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku was at the hospital on Christmas morning and met the new babies and their moms.
Staff at the hospital said it was a busy day of both normal and cesarean births.
Masuku said the hospital had prepared for 10 deliveries and the Health Department would provide full provincial statistics by midday on Wednesday.
“We are still counting and now we are having six babies, but we have planned for more than 10. Hopefully, we will get the numbers and we will also release the figures from across the province around midday,” he said.
6 babies - all boys - have been delivered at Tambo Memorial Hospital since midnight
Full provincial statistics will be updated at midday
The MEC said pre-term deliveries continued to add to the challenge of overcrowding in hospitals. He said the Tambo Memorial Hospital was a priority and heritage institution, but it too continued to face challenges.
“We have a problem generally as a country and as a province of overcrowding in hospitals because of the number of pre-term deliveries that happen. But, I think we are here today to celebrate with the mothers who gave birth to their babies,” Masuku said.
