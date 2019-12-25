Festive cheer as Eskom says no load shedding for Christmas & Boxing Day

The power utility said that while the system was constrained, it would be able to keep the lights on.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that there would be no load shedding on Christmas Day and the Day of Goodwill.

Eskom has appealed to South Africans to use electricity sparingly to avoid load shedding.

South African's can breathe a little easier and prepare their Christmas lunches without worrying that the power will go out.

Eskom said that there was no risk for load shedding today and Thursday due to a drop in demand this holiday period.

The embattled utility said it had also had some of its units return to service.

Earlier this month, Eskom implemented unprecedented stage 6 rolling blackouts when it experienced breakdowns on its grid.

The power utility said that the system remained unpredictable and under pressure and the possibility of load shedding remained.