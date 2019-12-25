View all in Latest
EC transport authorities blame SA Express after flight turned back over delay

Mthatha Airport closes at 6pm sharp and the flight was carrying over 50 passengers from Johannesburg to Mthatha.

A general view of an SA Express plane. Picture: SA Express.
A general view of an SA Express plane. Picture: SA Express.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Transport Department on Tuesday blamed SA Express after one of its planes
was denied access at Mthatha Airport last Friday for arriving 10 minutes late after closing time.

Mthatha Airport closes at 6pm sharp and the flight was carrying over 50 passengers from Johannesburg to Mthatha.

The department said the carrier continued to ignore operating procedures, which included landing on time and reporting technical problems.

SA Express apologised to the passengers and said the delays to the flight were caused by technical and operational problems.

“Mthatha Airport is unlike the larger airports as it closes at 6pm. The inconvenience to our customers is regrettable and the only option was to accommodate the passengers and to fly them to Mthatha the next day,” said SA Express spokesperson Mpho Majatladi.

Passengers were flown home the next day and landed in Mthatha safely.

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA