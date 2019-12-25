DA says theft of arms from SANDF military base is ‘embarrassing’
The weapons were stolen on Monday and 11 people had since been taken in for questioning.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said the theft of 19 R4 automatic rifles at the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) Lyttelton Tek Base in Pretoria was embarrassing and a symbol of the bigger problems in the military.
The weapons were stolen on Monday and 11 people had since been taken in for questioning.
Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula condemned the incident, saying those behind the theft would be brought to book.
Questions were raised over the theft of the military weapons with the DA saying the incident exposed the SANDF’s lack of defence readiness.
DA spokesperson on defence, Kobus Marais, said it was outrageous to even consider that access could be gained to what should be a highly protected military facility. Marais said the theft posed a threat to the safety of citizens.
“It was a huge embarrassment when we have seen the deterioration of the SANDF and the defence capabilities and preparedness,” Marais said.
The South African National Defence Union’s secretary Pikkie Greeff said they were shocked.
“One cannot help but think the events afterward have shown in all probability it was an inside job, which of course makes it all the more shocking,” Greeff said.
Greeff said similar weapons were stolen at the 9SAI military base outside Cape Town.
More in Politics
-
Motsoaledi: Gupta passports renewal application denied
-
Mabuza: Christmas should represent new season of hope for S. Africans
-
Motshekga: We don't want to create division over land expropriation
-
EC govt welcomes AbaThembu King Dalindyebo's release from prison
-
SELLO LEDIGA: The EFF is Malema and Malema is the EFF
-
Most-read Opinion and Analysis on EWN in 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.