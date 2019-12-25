DA says theft of arms from SANDF military base is ‘embarrassing’

The weapons were stolen on Monday and 11 people had since been taken in for questioning.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said the theft of 19 R4 automatic rifles at the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) Lyttelton Tek Base in Pretoria was embarrassing and a symbol of the bigger problems in the military.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula condemned the incident, saying those behind the theft would be brought to book.

Questions were raised over the theft of the military weapons with the DA saying the incident exposed the SANDF’s lack of defence readiness.

DA spokesperson on defence, Kobus Marais, said it was outrageous to even consider that access could be gained to what should be a highly protected military facility. Marais said the theft posed a threat to the safety of citizens.

“It was a huge embarrassment when we have seen the deterioration of the SANDF and the defence capabilities and preparedness,” Marais said.

The South African National Defence Union’s secretary Pikkie Greeff said they were shocked.

“One cannot help but think the events afterward have shown in all probability it was an inside job, which of course makes it all the more shocking,” Greeff said.



Greeff said similar weapons were stolen at the 9SAI military base outside Cape Town.