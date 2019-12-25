DA says theft of arms from SANDF military base is ‘embarrassing’

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

DA says theft of arms from SANDF military base is ‘embarrassing’

The weapons were stolen on Monday and 11 people had since been taken in for questioning.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that weapons have been stolen from its Lyttleton TEK base in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that weapons have been stolen from its Lyttleton TEK base in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said the theft of 19 R4 automatic rifles at the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) Lyttelton Tek Base in Pretoria was embarrassing and a symbol of the bigger problems in the military.

The weapons were stolen on Monday and 11 people had since been taken in for questioning.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula condemned the incident, saying those behind the theft would be brought to book.

Questions were raised over the theft of the military weapons with the DA saying the incident exposed the SANDF’s lack of defence readiness.

DA spokesperson on defence, Kobus Marais, said it was outrageous to even consider that access could be gained to what should be a highly protected military facility. Marais said the theft posed a threat to the safety of citizens.

“It was a huge embarrassment when we have seen the deterioration of the SANDF and the defence capabilities and preparedness,” Marais said.

The South African National Defence Union’s secretary Pikkie Greeff said they were shocked.

“One cannot help but think the events afterward have shown in all probability it was an inside job, which of course makes it all the more shocking,” Greeff said.

Greeff said similar weapons were stolen at the 9SAI military base outside Cape Town.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA