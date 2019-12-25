Contralesa confirms second initiation death in Gauteng
At least 25 initiates have died nationwide.
JOHANNESBURG - Contralesa in Gauteng has confirmed that an inmate has died at an illegal school in Crown Mines, Johannesburg.
This brings to two the number of initiates who have died in Gauteng in less than a week.
Another initiate died in Lenasia after he was found with injuries.
At least 25 initiates have died nationwide.
Contralesa spokesperson in Gauteng Prince Manene Tabane said that they were concerned about the Crown Mines death.
"The deceased was a boy aged 23 but he wasn't forced to go to the initiation school, he did it on his own."
Earlier, illegal initiation schools were closed down in the Vaal and more than 20 young people were rescued.
There has been an outcry over the death of initiates in the Eastern Cape, with the CLR Commission calling for the closure of the schools.
In the Eastern Cape, 23 young men have died at initiation schools since the beginning of the summer, prompting the commission to call for the closure of the schools for at least a year.
