Archbishop Makgoba hopes those involved in state capture are tried & convicted

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, though, has warned against putting pressure on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to rush their work, saying the NPA needed to be given the space to prepare watertight cases.

FILE: Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba gives the Christmas Eve service at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Picture: @AnglicanMediaSA/Twitter
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has expressed the hope that 2020 will be "the year of the orange jumpsuit", saying those involved in state capture need to be brought to trial and convicted.

But he has warned against putting pressure on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to rush their work, saying the NPA needed to be given the space to prepare watertight cases.

He delivered his Christmas sermon at Midnight Mass at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

The archbishop told worshippers that botched prosecutions and widespread acquittals of those involved in state capture would be a disaster.

He said it would send the wrong signals to the corrupt and plunge the country into despair.

He also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa, his Cabinet and Parliament.

The Anglican archbishop has accused them of being excellent talkers but he said that when it came to improving service delivery, delivering basic healthcare and bringing the education system up to global standards, their words were empty and actionless.

Makgoba has also called for a new economic framework to transform the economy from a "self-serving mechanism for an elite few" to one which was less exploitative and both served the environment and distributed resources and income more equitably.

