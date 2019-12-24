Zikalala: About 749 people arrested for drunk driving in KZN this month

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Zikalala: About 749 people arrested for drunk driving in KZN this month

Several drivers were nabbed for operating unlicensed vehicles while others had their cars suspended from the road.

FILE: ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one minute ago

PINETOWN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said over 2,000 cars in the province have failed roadworthy tests and have been suspended from the roads since the beginning of this month.

The premier led a multi-disciplinary operation to the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Tuesday.

He said they have charged almost 2,000 people with speeding.

Zikalala said hundreds of others have been arrested for drinking and driving.

The authorities expect traffic volumes to peak from Tuesday during this festive season.

Several drivers were nabbed for operating unlicensed vehicles while others had their cars suspended from the road.

Zikalala said they’ve searched over 100,000 vehicles since the start of the festive season.

“Just over 1,800 have been found to be exceeding the speed limit, about 749 people have been arrested for drunk driving and about 2,069 cars have been suspended from the roads.”

Zikalala says the volume of vehicles coming into the province is increasing.

He says because of this – they will intensify road safety operations to deal with negligent drivers.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA