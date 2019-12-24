Zikalala: About 749 people arrested for drunk driving in KZN this month
Several drivers were nabbed for operating unlicensed vehicles while others had their cars suspended from the road.
PINETOWN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said over 2,000 cars in the province have failed roadworthy tests and have been suspended from the roads since the beginning of this month.
The premier led a multi-disciplinary operation to the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Tuesday.
He said they have charged almost 2,000 people with speeding.
Zikalala said hundreds of others have been arrested for drinking and driving.
The authorities expect traffic volumes to peak from Tuesday during this festive season.
Zikalala said they’ve searched over 100,000 vehicles since the start of the festive season.
“Just over 1,800 have been found to be exceeding the speed limit, about 749 people have been arrested for drunk driving and about 2,069 cars have been suspended from the roads.”
Zikalala says the volume of vehicles coming into the province is increasing.
He says because of this – they will intensify road safety operations to deal with negligent drivers.
