Wet Christmas expected for most parts of SA - weather service
It said rainfall was expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - The weather service on Tuesday said that South Africans could expect a considerable amount of rain across the country on Wednesday.
It said rainfall was expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape.
Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said while most of Gauteng would be warm on Christmas Day, with temperatures as high as 32 degrees Celsius, residents should prepare for afternoon thunderstorms.
“Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon over Gauteng, the central parts of the Free State, Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. In the Western Cape and Eastern Cape are expecting some isolated rains and showers mostly in the morning,” she said.
Mahlangu said a cold front was expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Tuesday afternoon and would bring early morning drizzle over Cape Town on Christmas Day.
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 24.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/8c5wqQrnHf— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 24, 2019
Free State Today 's Weather overview: 24.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/PLLM6Bh8PK— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 24, 2019
North West Today 's Weather overview: 24.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/Bsj86ixTpc— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 24, 2019
Mpumalanga Today 's Weather overview: 24.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/6juznDjo0N— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 24, 2019
Eastern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 24.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/I51W7W9qQZ— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 24, 2019
Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 24.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/nTlucqXITy— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 24, 2019
More in Local
-
SANDF believes weapons heist at Pretoria base an inside job
-
Power restored to Balfour customers affected by substation fire - Eskom
-
SA Express flight turned away from Mthatha Airport for late arrival
-
4 men arrested in Kuruman for killing man, stealing his livestock
-
Education Dept refutes claims it was insensitive towards Michael Komape’s family
-
Zikalala: About 749 people arrested for drunk driving in KZN this month
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.