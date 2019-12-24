Wet Christmas expected for most parts of SA - weather service

It said rainfall was expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The weather service on Tuesday said that South Africans could expect a considerable amount of rain across the country on Wednesday.

It said rainfall was expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga, and the Eastern Cape.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said while most of Gauteng would be warm on Christmas Day, with temperatures as high as 32 degrees Celsius, residents should prepare for afternoon thunderstorms.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon over Gauteng, the central parts of the Free State, Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. In the Western Cape and Eastern Cape are expecting some isolated rains and showers mostly in the morning,” she said.

Mahlangu said a cold front was expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Tuesday afternoon and would bring early morning drizzle over Cape Town on Christmas Day.

