Two suspects arrested in connection with Lavender Hill boy (5) murder
Valentino Grootetjie was shot and killed in Dury Court, in his backyard on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - The Anti-Gang Unit has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Lavender Hill.
Valentino Grootetjie was shot and killed in Dury Court, in his backyard on Saturday.
The Police's Novela Potelwa said: “The detectives had been working around the clock in search of the perpetrators of the act and on Monday, they apprehended two suspects – aged 24 and 29 – in connection with the murder.”
Potelwa said two suspects were believed to be linked to a series of other cases.
A 22-year-old was also seriously wounded in the shooting. He was taken to hospital for medical assistance.
