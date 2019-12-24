View all in Latest
Two suspects arrested in connection with Lavender Hill boy (5) murder

Valentino Grootetjie was shot and killed in Dury Court, in his backyard on Saturday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Anti-Gang Unit has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Lavender Hill.

Valentino Grootetjie was shot and killed in Dury Court, in his backyard on Saturday.

The Police's Novela Potelwa said: “The detectives had been working around the clock in search of the perpetrators of the act and on Monday, they apprehended two suspects – aged 24 and 29 – in connection with the murder.”

Potelwa said two suspects were believed to be linked to a series of other cases.

A 22-year-old was also seriously wounded in the shooting. He was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Timeline

