Two killed in shooting at Joburg mall
Police are on the scene at Killarney Mall where a woman has been shot dead, allegedly by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene at Killarney Mall where a woman has been shot dead, allegedly by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself.
Preliminary reports indicate that the man in his 40s walked into a shoe store at the mall on Tuesday afternoon and demanded to speak to his wife, who worked at the shop.
An argument broke out between the pair and multiple gunshots were fired.
The police's Mathapelo Peters: "Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared both the 35-year-old woman and the man dead. Further information from a source suggests that the fatal shooting could be related to domestic violence. Police have recovered the firearm that the suspect allegedly used to kill the woman and himself."
More in Local
-
Christmas miracle: Delft mom looking forward to spending day with lost son
-
Lavender Hill community welcomes swift arrest after boy (5) killed in shooting
-
Slain Durban cop Theena Pillay given posthumous award for bravery
-
Wet Christmas expected for most parts of SA - weather service
-
SANDF believes weapons heist at Pretoria base an inside job
-
Power restored to Balfour customers affected by substation fire - Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.