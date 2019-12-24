View all in Latest
Two killed in shooting at Joburg mall

Police are on the scene at Killarney Mall where a woman has been shot dead, allegedly by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on the scene at Killarney Mall where a woman has been shot dead, allegedly by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself.

Preliminary reports indicate that the man in his 40s walked into a shoe store at the mall on Tuesday afternoon and demanded to speak to his wife, who worked at the shop.

An argument broke out between the pair and multiple gunshots were fired.

The police's Mathapelo Peters: "Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared both the 35-year-old woman and the man dead. Further information from a source suggests that the fatal shooting could be related to domestic violence. Police have recovered the firearm that the suspect allegedly used to kill the woman and himself."

