The chains have fallen: Kanya Cekeshe is free
The student activist has been behind bars since December 2017, serving an eight-year sentence for damage to property and public violence during the Fees Must Fall protests in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has been released from prison on Tuesday morning.
Cekeshe was one of the inmates whose sentence was reduced by 12 months after President Cyril Ramaphosa granted remissions to thousands of prisoners on Reconciliation Day.
Cekeshe left the Leeuwkop Correctional Services in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, merely a day after AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was released.
