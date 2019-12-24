Steenberg CPF calls for more police visibility in Lavender Hill

This is after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) is calling on the South African Police Service to increase police visibility in Lavender Hill.

This is after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie was gunned down outside his home also in Lavender Hill. Two people were arrested by members of the Anti-Gang Unit in connection with the boy's murder.

According to police, the man's murder occurred just before three 3 am in the morning on Prince George Drive. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said two male suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

Steenberg CPF’s Gavin Walbrugh said the area was flooded with law enforcement agencies following the murder of Grootetjie.

"We have appealed to the police to have more manpower on the ground. We don’t want police to come after the fact when people have already died, we want these killings to be prevented," he said.



He added that it was only a day before Christmas - a time that is supposed to be joyful and peaceful - but the community had to deal with ongoing violence.