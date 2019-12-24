Slain Durban cop Theena Pillay given posthumous award for bravery
Pillay, who served in the police service for 29 years, was gunned outside his home on Sunday.
DURBAN - Slain Durban police officer Theena Pillay on Tuesday was posthumously awarded a gold cross medal for bravery by the South African Police Service.
At his funeral service, he was described as a loyal and committed public servant who died fighting a noble war.
It was an emotionally charged funeral service in the Shri Mariamman Temple in Mount Edgecombe where Pillay was laid to rest.
The funeral service of slain Dbn police officer Theena Pillay is underway in the Mariammem Temple in Mt. Edgecombe. Pillay was gunned down outside his home on Sunday. The motive for the attack is still being investigated. Minister Bheki Cele is among mourners today. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/6MbkXKjl10— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 24, 2019
Police Minister Bheki Cele ordered officers to ensure that his killers are found.
“Somebody should answer for the murder of the police officer and be arrested,” Cele said.
Deputy National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said Pillay was an exemplary officer and a role model that the younger generation of law enforcement officers should emulate.
“Warrant Officer Pillay is a hero is that he made sure that at least before he succumbed, that one of the suspects was shot dead,” he said.
Pillay is survived by his wife, three children, and eight siblings.
