Section 27 welcomes release of Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe

JOHANNESBURG - Section 27 has welcomed the release of Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe.

Cekeshe was released from Leeuwkop Correctional Services on Tuesday morning after being one of the inmates granted remissions by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Reconciliation Day.

He had been behind bars since December 2017, serving an eight-year sentence for damage to property and public violence.

Section 27 said it supported efforts to release Cekeshe from prison because it believed his actions should be understood in the context of heightened tensions and violence on both sides during the Fees Must Fall protests.

The group said it also believed Cekeshe’s sentence was disproportionate when compared to other activists involved in similar incidents.

“Kanya must now be allowed to rebuild his life, resume his education and make a positive contribution to society,” Section 27 said in a statement.

“We wish to applaud President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Ronald Lamola for their decision to remit Kanya’s sentence along with others. Section 27 is committed to building a just society that includes access to an affordable and quality education system for all,” the organisation added.