SANDF confirms weapons stolen from Pretoria base

JOHANNESBURG - The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that weapons have been stolen from its Lyttleton TEK base in Pretoria.

The SANDF has not divulged details around the break-in but the Democratic Alliance (DA) claimed that criminals were able to walk off with 19 R4 automatic rifles which are manufactured for extreme warfare.

The defence force said that suspects had been taken in for questioning.

More to follow.