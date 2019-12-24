SANDF believes weapons heist at Pretoria base an inside job
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed accusations that it cannot be trusted to defend the country in the wake of the latest weapons heist.
Weapons of war were stolen from the Lyttleton TEK Base in Pretoria on Monday in what the department believes was an inside job.
There's no official confirmation on exactly what was stolen but the Democratic Alliance (DA) claimed that 19 R4 rifles were among the cache.
Defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini: "You cannot walk into any SANDF base and walk straight to where weapons are stored if you do not have knowledge and access to certain information which may be at someone's disposal."
The DA said that this incident and similar thefts of weapons at the military base outside Cape Town exposed the deterioration of the defence capabilities of the SANDF under Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
