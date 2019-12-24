SA Express flight turned away from Mthatha Airport for late arrival

SA Express spokesperson Mpho Majatladi said the plane's delay was due to technical issues the plane experienced before take-off from Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express on Tuesday confirmed that one of its flights with over 50 people on board was turned away from Mthatha Airport after attempting to land 10 minutes late.

Mthatha Airport closed at 6pm on Friday while the plane began its descent.

SA Express spokesperson Mpho Majatladi said the delay was due to technical issues the plane experienced before take-off from Johannesburg.

“Mthatha Airport is unlike the larger airports as it closes at 6pm. The inconvenience to our customers is regrettable and the only option was to accommodate the passengers and to fly them to Mthatha the next day,” she said.



Majatladi said the incident was regrettable and she apologised to affected customers.