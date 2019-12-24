SA Express flight turned away from Mthatha Airport for late arrival
SA Express spokesperson Mpho Majatladi said the plane's delay was due to technical issues the plane experienced before take-off from Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - SA Express on Tuesday confirmed that one of its flights with over 50 people on board was turned away from Mthatha Airport after attempting to land 10 minutes late.
Mthatha Airport closed at 6pm on Friday while the plane began its descent.
SA Express spokesperson Mpho Majatladi said the delay was due to technical issues the plane experienced before take-off from Johannesburg.
“Mthatha Airport is unlike the larger airports as it closes at 6pm. The inconvenience to our customers is regrettable and the only option was to accommodate the passengers and to fly them to Mthatha the next day,” she said.
Majatladi said the incident was regrettable and she apologised to affected customers.
More in Local
-
SANDF believes weapons heist at Pretoria base an inside job
-
Power restored to Balfour customers affected by substation fire - Eskom
-
4 men arrested in Kuruman for killing man, stealing his livestock
-
Education Dept refutes claims it was insensitive towards Michael Komape’s family
-
Zikalala: About 749 people arrested for drunk driving in KZN this month
-
SANDF confirms weapons stolen from Pretoria base
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.