Power restored to Balfour customers affected by substation fire - Eskom
Eskom said that electricity had been restored to more than 5,000 customers but the bulk of its supply to the Dipaleseng Municipality remained affected.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that all residents of the Dipaleseng Municipality would have their power restored by Christmas morning after a fire damaged a substation in Balfour, Mpumalanga.
The distribution unit was struck by lightning on Sunday, forcing the utility to shut down two of its three transformers as a safety precaution.
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said that residents should be patient.
"The 5,800 customers that were affected have had their power restored and in terms of the municipality of Dipaleseng, we're still working on restoring that feeder and that's ongoing. We hope that by the end of the day that will be restored as well."
