Power restored to Balfour customers affected by substation fire - Eskom

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Power restored to Balfour customers affected by substation fire - Eskom

Eskom said that electricity had been restored to more than 5,000 customers but the bulk of its supply to the Dipaleseng Municipality remained affected.

An Eskom substation was struck by lightning on 22 December 2019, leaving thousands of Balfour residents without power. Picture: Screengrab.
An Eskom substation was struck by lightning on 22 December 2019, leaving thousands of Balfour residents without power. Picture: Screengrab.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that all residents of the Dipaleseng Municipality would have their power restored by Christmas morning after a fire damaged a substation in Balfour, Mpumalanga.

The distribution unit was struck by lightning on Sunday, forcing the utility to shut down two of its three transformers as a safety precaution.

Eskom said that electricity had been restored to more than 5,000 customers but the bulk of its supply to the Dipaleseng Municipality remained affected.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said that residents should be patient.

"The 5,800 customers that were affected have had their power restored and in terms of the municipality of Dipaleseng, we're still working on restoring that feeder and that's ongoing. We hope that by the end of the day that will be restored as well."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA