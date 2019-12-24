Police launch manhunt after another KZN cop shot dead

Police said on Tuesday the constable was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a state-owned Quantum minibus with a gunshot wound to his head.

DURBAN - Another policeman has been killed in KwaZulu-Natal - this time in New Germany, Pinetown, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“At about 01:30 this morning, a 25-year-old Pinetown-based constable was shot dead on Ridge Road in New Germany. The factual circumstances of the constable's murder are unknown at this stage,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.



National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole directed that an immediate manhunt be launched for the officer’s killers.

“We will not rest until we find those responsible for the killing of our young colleague. I have directed that all critical resources are mobilised to identify those responsible and bring them to book as soon as possible,” he said.

The motive for his murder is not yet known, but police are investigating. The officer’s firearm and an R5 rifle were still in the vehicle when he was found.

He cannot be named until his family has been informed. His murder followed the attack on warrant officer Theena Pillay also from Durban on Sunday.

Pillay was shot dead outside his home on Sunday.