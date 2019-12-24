Motshekga: We don't want to create division over land expropriation

The parliamentary committee working on the thorny issue of land expropriation has again stressed the need to complete its work without sowing division in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary committee working on the thorny issue of land expropriation has again stressed the need to complete its work without sowing division in South Africa.

The ad hoc committee is tasked with amending the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

It’s come up with a draft bill and will hold another round of public hearings on the draft next year.

As it stands, the draft bill does allow for fair compensation for expropriated land in some cases. It's a compromise that does not meet some parties' requirements - they want complete nationalisation of land with no compensation at all.

Chair of the ad hoc committee Mathole Motshekga said they can't please everyone.

"There's a difference between recklessness and responsibility. We have to act responsibly because we don't want to create division in the country."

Smaller parties like the IFP have been opposed to expropriation without compensation but at the same time, they want the process concluded as soon as possible so the country can move on.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh: "One of the things is to sort this land issue out once and for all. Expropriation without compensation and amendment to the Constitution is not something that we are going to support because we believe the Constitution doesn't require anything."

The draft bill has been gazetted and the public has until 31 January to make submissions and comments on it.