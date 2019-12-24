Lavender Hill community welcomes swift arrest after boy (5) killed in shooting
Valentino Grootetjie was gunned down outside his home on Saturday. The anti-gang unit arrested two men, aged 24 and 29, in connection with the boy's murder on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The Lavender Hill community has welcomed the police's swift response following the murder of a 5-year-old boy.
Valentino Grootetjie was gunned down outside his home on Saturday. The anti-gang unit arrested two men, aged 24 and 29, in connection with the boy's murder on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, another man was shot and killed on Prince George Drive.
In the space of three days three people have been shot in Lavender Hill.
On Saturday, Grootetjie was killed outside his home in Dury Court.
"The child was killed in his own yard. He wasn't even safe in his own yard. It's not right. The child must be able to play outside in the park without the fear of being shot by these gangsters' bullets," Steenberg community policing forum's Gavin Walbrugh said.
Walbrugh said that in recent months, three children had been killed and one wounded in the Lavender Hill area.
"We hope that they can build a solid case and these guys can be put away. The community is up in arms but I'm sure that these arrests will build confidence in the community."
Walbrugh said police members were out in their numbers following the murder of the child but this morning another man was gunned down.
His group is now calling on the SAPS to increase police visibility.
More in Local
-
Two killed in shooting at Joburg mall
-
Slain Durban cop Theena Pillay given posthumous award for bravery
-
Wet Christmas expected for most parts of SA - weather service
-
SANDF believes weapons heist at Pretoria base an inside job
-
Power restored to Balfour customers affected by substation fire - Eskom
-
SA Express flight turned away from Mthatha Airport for late arrival
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.