Lavender Hill community welcomes swift arrest after boy (5) killed in shooting

CAPE TOWN - The Lavender Hill community has welcomed the police's swift response following the murder of a 5-year-old boy.

Valentino Grootetjie was gunned down outside his home on Saturday. The anti-gang unit arrested two men, aged 24 and 29, in connection with the boy's murder on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, another man was shot and killed on Prince George Drive.

In the space of three days three people have been shot in Lavender Hill.

On Saturday, Grootetjie was killed outside his home in Dury Court.

"The child was killed in his own yard. He wasn't even safe in his own yard. It's not right. The child must be able to play outside in the park without the fear of being shot by these gangsters' bullets," Steenberg community policing forum's Gavin Walbrugh said.

Walbrugh said that in recent months, three children had been killed and one wounded in the Lavender Hill area.

"We hope that they can build a solid case and these guys can be put away. The community is up in arms but I'm sure that these arrests will build confidence in the community."

Walbrugh said police members were out in their numbers following the murder of the child but this morning another man was gunned down.

His group is now calling on the SAPS to increase police visibility.