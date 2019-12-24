KZN Premier Zikalala to lead road safety programme at Mariannhill Toll Plaza

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

KZN Premier Zikalala to lead road safety programme at Mariannhill Toll Plaza

Officials say they expected inbound traffic to peak from Tuesday as many holidaymakers prepared to celebrate Christmas along the beach.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @Kzngov/Twitter
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @Kzngov/Twitter
9 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will on Tuesday lead multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

Officials say they expected inbound traffic to peak from Tuesday as many holidaymakers prepared to celebrate Christmas along the beach.

Zikalala is expected to be accompanied by KZN Community Safety MEC Bhekuyise Ntuli and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Premier Zikalala’s oversight visit to the Mariannhill Toll Plaza takes place as the province has once again so far recorded the highest number of road fatalities during the festive season.

This was revealed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula when he delivered his festive season preliminary report on Monday.

Out of the total number of 589 people who have died on the country’s roads since the beginning of this month, 135 are from the KwaZulu-Natal.

This is a 22% decrease from last year’s 172 recorded deaths in the same period.

In a statement, the provincial government said it aimed to keep up the momentum of decreased road fatalities during the festive season.

It said it hoped to achieve this by consistently dealing with delinquent commuters.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA