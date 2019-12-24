KZN Premier Zikalala to lead road safety programme at Mariannhill Toll Plaza
Officials say they expected inbound traffic to peak from Tuesday as many holidaymakers prepared to celebrate Christmas along the beach.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will on Tuesday lead multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.
Zikalala is expected to be accompanied by KZN Community Safety MEC Bhekuyise Ntuli and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.
Premier Zikalala’s oversight visit to the Mariannhill Toll Plaza takes place as the province has once again so far recorded the highest number of road fatalities during the festive season.
This was revealed by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula when he delivered his festive season preliminary report on Monday.
Out of the total number of 589 people who have died on the country’s roads since the beginning of this month, 135 are from the KwaZulu-Natal.
This is a 22% decrease from last year’s 172 recorded deaths in the same period.
In a statement, the provincial government said it aimed to keep up the momentum of decreased road fatalities during the festive season.
It said it hoped to achieve this by consistently dealing with delinquent commuters.
