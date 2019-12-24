Justice Project SA: Road safety messages not getting through to drivers

Mid-term statistics show that 589 people have been killed and over 1,300 arrested for drunk driving since the start of the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Project South Africa said the high number of deaths on the country's roads showed the message of road safety was not getting through to thousands of South Africans.

The project’s Howard Dembovsky said the authorities needed to increase penalties against those found risking lives by breaking road rules.

The Department of Transport said a total of 489 fatal crashes have been recorded since 1 December.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said despite a decrease compared to the same period last year, the number was too high.

Dembovsky said the law needed to be tough on reckless drivers.

“Culpable homicide is not some willy-nilly charges that some people have come to believe that it is. It carries a certain penalty and when you combine that penalty with penalties for negligent and reckless driving, and with driving under the influence of alcohol - and their sentences run concurrently – you can put a person in jail for 18 to 30 years.”

He said authorities need to monitor roads throughout the year in order to curb road deaths.