Education Dept refutes claims it was insensitive towards Michael Komape’s family
Last week, the SCA ordered the department to pay R1.4 million in damages to the five-year-old boy’s family.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has raised concerns over comments insinuating the state was insensitive towards Michael Komape’s family.
Komape drowned in a pit toilet at a school his Limpopo in 2014, sparking anger across the country at the dismal state of sanitation at South African schools.
The department said it wanted to set the record straight following what it called misleading reports emanating from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment.
Last week, the SCA ordered the department to pay R1.4 million in damages to the five-year-old boy’s family.
The department said now that the court handed down the ruling it would compensate the family as per the order, adding that the state never refused to pay in the first place.
“The Limpopo Department of Education will soon pay the settlement amount to the family. Ms Beauty Mutheiwana, the Head of the Limpopo Department of Education, confirmed today [Tuesday] that the provincial department will fulfill its obligations in this regard in the few days,” spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said in a statement.
“The department is, however, concerned that subsequent to the SCA ruling, various individuals have made comments in the public arena that insinuate that the department was insensitive towards the family. And the suggestions perpetuated in the media that the department did not support the family are also not supported by facts,” he added.
More in Local
-
4 men arrested in Kuruman for killing man, stealing his livestock
-
Zikalala: About 749 people arrested for drunk driving in KZN this month
-
SANDF confirms weapons stolen from Pretoria base
-
Steenberg CPF calls for more police visibility in Lavender Hill
-
Section 27 welcomes release of Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe
-
Bright Christmas for Balfour residents as Eskom restores power
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.