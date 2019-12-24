Durban man accused of killing girlfriend Sanelisiwe Chiliza due in court

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Durban man accused of killing girlfriend Sanelisiwe Chiliza due in court

Mxolisi Dlamini's scheduled court appearance last week had to be postponed as his lawyers were a no-show.

Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
one minute ago

DURBAN - The Durban man accused of killing his girlfriend is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mxolisi Dlamini's scheduled court appearance last week had to be postponed as his lawyers were a no-show.

Dlamini was arrested two weeks ago after his girlfriend, Sanelisiwe Chiliza, was found dead at his house.

He is accused of beating and stabbing her to death. It is alleged that he attacked her because he suspected her of cheating.

At Chiliza’s funeral, her family told mourners that they had suspicions that she was being abused but decided not to intervene as she told them all was well.

Chiliza’s family used her funeral to encourage victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to seek help so that they do not end up like her. Chiliza’s death sparked renewed calls for perpetrators of GBV to face harsh consequences.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA