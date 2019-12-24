Durban man accused of killing girlfriend Sanelisiwe Chiliza due in court

Mxolisi Dlamini's scheduled court appearance last week had to be postponed as his lawyers were a no-show.

DURBAN - The Durban man accused of killing his girlfriend is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Dlamini was arrested two weeks ago after his girlfriend, Sanelisiwe Chiliza, was found dead at his house.

He is accused of beating and stabbing her to death. It is alleged that he attacked her because he suspected her of cheating.

At Chiliza’s funeral, her family told mourners that they had suspicions that she was being abused but decided not to intervene as she told them all was well.

Chiliza’s family used her funeral to encourage victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to seek help so that they do not end up like her. Chiliza’s death sparked renewed calls for perpetrators of GBV to face harsh consequences.