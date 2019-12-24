View all in Latest
Christmas miracle: Delft mom looking forward to spending day with lost son

Denzil Daniels went missing in 2013 and his family thought he was dead and even held a memorial service for him.

FILE: Jane Daniels was reunited with her son Denzil after six years on 28 June 2019. The mentally challenged man vanished without a trace in 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
FILE: Jane Daniels was reunited with her son Denzil after six years on 28 June 2019. The mentally challenged man vanished without a trace in 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Delft man who disappeared for six years is excited to spend his first Christmas Day with his family on Wednesday.

Denzil Daniels went missing in 2013 and his family thought he was dead and even held a memorial service for him.

In June this year, police in eSwatini came across a mentally challenged man scratching in bins outside a supermarket. It turned out that the man was Denzil.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs checked-in with him and his mother, Jane, more than five months after his return home.

WATCH: Denzel Daniels reunited with family after being missing for six years

Sitting beside each other on a couch in the living room of their cosy Delft home, Daniels and his mother practiced his favourite hymns as he counted down the days to 25 December.

There was no Christmas tree or trimmings but that didn’t mean they were not excited for the day to arrive. This year Denzil will be celebrating his first Christmas with his family after six years.

Wearing a broad smile, Denzil said this year he was looking forward to attending a Christmas church service with his mom and even hoped to join the choir.

He was also looking forward to a traditional Christmas lunch.

“I can't wait... I want chicken and potatoes. I missed my mother's food... ma se kos is die beste kos (my mother’s food is the best food),” he said.

“I’m going to make him nice stuff...tongue and chicken. I think he will also like a nice dessert,” Jane said.

She said this Christmas she would be celebrating a personal miracle - having her long lost son back home.

“The most important thing is that he is still alive and we can be together on Christmas... for such a long time, I didn't feel like celebrating Christmas because there was always something missing,” she said.

