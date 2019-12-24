Bright Christmas for Balfour residents as Eskom restores power
The substation, which is a distribution unit, was struck by lightning at the weekend and affected three transformers.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday said it had restored power to more than 5,000 customers after a fire damaged a substation in Balfour, Mpumalanga.
The power utility said two of the three transformers were shut down as a safety measure and they were in the process of being replaced.
Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said: “The first transformers burned out completely and we are in the process of replacing it. Transformer three was tested and found to be safe to be switched back on. And in terms of the second transformer, tests are continuing and we are optimistic it will be repaired.”
