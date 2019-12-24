View all in Latest
Cele concerned about rate of rapes, women and children abuse in EC

The minister addressed police officers in Port Elizabeth on Monday as part of his safer festive season inspection tour across the country.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said he was still concerned about the rate of rapes and abuse of women and children in the Eastern Cape.

Cele addressed police officers in Port Elizabeth as part of his safer festive season inspection tour across the country.

He said they were now focused on combatting crimes against women and children, especially during the festive season.

“There will be an emphasis on the safety of women and young people, and police must really up their game in the protection of those people,” Cele said.

Cele said they were looking at adding extra police forces in the northern areas of the province and had seen a drop in certain crime categories.

“One thing that we have done well are the cases or crimes that are detected by police like finding illegal firearms and all other things,” he said.

