AbaThembu family says King Dalindyebo’s release to bring peace
King Dalindyebo is back home after being released from prison on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The said the release of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo would bring about peace and stability within their nation.
He was sentenced to 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault and other charges.
The king is among the high-profile inmates released following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to grant remissions to prisoners on Reconciliation Day.
AbaThembu royal family advisor Advocate Matthew Mpahlwa said the king would resume his duties immediately.
“The premier of the province appointed an acting king and in so doing, he indicated unequivocally that proponents of a third person that he has appointed as an acting king have not based their proposition on any custom.”
