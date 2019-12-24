View all in Latest
AbaThembu family says King Dalindyebo’s release to bring peace

King Dalindyebo is back home after being released from prison on Monday.

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo. Picture: xhosaculture.com
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo. Picture: xhosaculture.com
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The said the release of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo would bring about peace and stability within their nation.

King Dalindyebo is back home after being released from prison on Monday.

He was sentenced to 15 years in jail for kidnapping, assault and other charges.

The king is among the high-profile inmates released following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to grant remissions to prisoners on Reconciliation Day.

AbaThembu royal family advisor Advocate Matthew Mpahlwa said the king would resume his duties immediately.

“The premier of the province appointed an acting king and in so doing, he indicated unequivocally that proponents of a third person that he has appointed as an acting king have not based their proposition on any custom.”

