4 men arrested in Kuruman for killing man, stealing his livestock

They were nabbed on Monday and are expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrates Court later this week.

CAPE TOWN - Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man and then stealing his livestock in Kuruman.

Police in Kuruman discovered a man's body buried in a shallow grave in the bushes in a village in the area.

It's believed the four suspects kidnapped the 48-year-old man, killed him and then got rid of his body.

Police said that the men then went to the victim's sheep kraal and stole 13 of his sheep.

They loaded the sheep into a bakkie and fled the scene but they ran out of fuel and were forced to stop along a gravel road.

Officers managed to track them down.

They were found sitting inside the bakkie with the sheep still loaded in the vehicle.

Police then arrested them.