Wet Christmas for Gauteng, Free State and North West
The South African Weather Service said heavy downpours would persist into Christmas and New Year's Day.
JOHANNESBURG - The weather service said parts of Gauteng, the North West and the Free State can expect more rain this week.
It said heavy downpours would persist into Christmas and New Year's Day.
Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said residents in the Free State have been warned of severe thunderstorms, accompanied by hail and strong winds, while residents in Gauteng can expect Monday afternoon showers.
“We are expecting cloudy conditions at times and we’re also expecting a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers in Gauteng, but it will mainly be in the afternoon.”
Mofokeng said the predicted bad weather could impact main routes used by travellers, particularly the N3 highway between Johannesburg and Durban.
