Vaal Dam water levels approaching 50% mark - DWS
The department said after weeks of water levels declining drastically, the dam reached a positive 48.4% showing signs of improvement in its catchment areas.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on Monday said the Vaal Dam’s capacity was approaching the 50% mark after heavy rains this month.
The department said that after weeks of water levels declining drastically, the dam reached a positive 48.4%, showing signs of improvement in its catchment areas.
DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the improvement had an overall impact on Gauteng’s water levels, which currently averaged 66%.
“It is an indication of the health of the Integrated Vaal River System, but we mustn’t forget that these rains are coming very late. By this time of year, ideally, we should be over the 70% mark and we should be conscious of how we use this scarce resource,” he said.
More in Local
-
Nomangwane Mrwetyana dreading first Christmas without daughter Uyinene
-
Sanral lashed for poor repair work on Durban's South Coast portion of N2
-
Parole board to decide on granting Kanya Cekeshe parole – Justice Dept
-
EC govt welcomes AbaThembu King Dalindyebo's release from prison
-
Kuilsriver father charged with son’s (12) murder to remain behind bars
-
NSRI warns of increased shark activity at Oyster Bay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.